Morgan Stanley Lowers AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) to Equal Weight

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR (OTCMKTS:AIQUY) was downgraded by stock analysts at Morgan Stanley from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Monday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities analysts have also recently issued reports on AIQUY. Atlantic Securities started coverage on AIR LIQUIDE/ADR in a report on Monday, November 18th. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered AIR LIQUIDE/ADR from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, January 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $31.00.

AIR LIQUIDE/ADR stock opened at $29.43 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $69.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 28.03, a PEG ratio of 1.97 and a beta of 0.80. AIR LIQUIDE/ADR has a 52-week low of $21.41 and a 52-week high of $29.75. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $28.39 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $27.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.68, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 0.73.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 4.4% in the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 1,767,387 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $50,229,000 after purchasing an additional 75,011 shares during the period. Boston Common Asset Management LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 24.6% in the 4th quarter. Boston Common Asset Management LLC now owns 199,903 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $5,664,000 after purchasing an additional 39,528 shares during the period. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 7.1% in the 4th quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 129,588 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $3,635,000 after purchasing an additional 8,617 shares during the period. Scout Investments Inc. grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Scout Investments Inc. now owns 104,710 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $2,937,000 after purchasing an additional 9,519 shares during the period. Finally, Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its stake in AIR LIQUIDE/ADR by 16.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 24,555 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $667,000 after purchasing an additional 3,493 shares during the period. 0.09% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About AIR LIQUIDE/ADR

L'Air Liquide SA provides gases, technologies, and services for industrial and health sectors in Europe, the Americas, the Asia Pacific, and the Middle East and Africa. Its Gas & Services segment offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, hydrogen, and carbon monoxide to the metals, chemicals, refining, and energy industries; and gas solutions, such as industrial gases, welding equipment, application and safety equipment, and related services to materials and energy, automotive and manufacturing, food and pharmaceuticals, technology and research, and professionals and retail markets.

