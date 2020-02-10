Morgan Stanley Lowers Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) Price Target to $21.00

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) had its target price dropped by Morgan Stanley from $22.00 to $21.00 in a report released on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the transportation company’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price objective points to a potential downside of 3.14% from the stock’s current price.

A number of other analysts have also commented on ECHO. Zacks Investment Research lowered Echo Global Logistics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, December 30th. Cowen reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price on shares of Echo Global Logistics in a report on Friday, January 24th. Barrington Research assumed coverage on Echo Global Logistics in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $27.00 target price for the company. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Echo Global Logistics from a “neutral” rating to a “positive” rating and set a $29.00 target price for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BidaskClub raised Echo Global Logistics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $25.67.

Echo Global Logistics stock opened at $21.68 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $591.75 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.42, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 1.89. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $20.97. Echo Global Logistics has a 12 month low of $18.00 and a 12 month high of $25.95. The company has a current ratio of 1.46, a quick ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41.

Echo Global Logistics (NASDAQ:ECHO) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 5th. The transportation company reported $0.26 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.24 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $531.70 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $520.39 million. Echo Global Logistics had a return on equity of 8.06% and a net margin of 0.68%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 8.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Echo Global Logistics will post 1.08 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO David B. Menzel sold 20,000 shares of Echo Global Logistics stock in a transaction on Monday, December 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $20.89, for a total value of $417,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 145,722 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,044,132.58. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Strs Ohio purchased a new position in Echo Global Logistics during the third quarter valued at $70,000. SG Americas Securities LLC purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $119,000. First Trust Advisors LP purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the first quarter valued at about $208,000. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Echo Global Logistics by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Crossmark Global Holdings Inc. now owns 13,480 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $279,000 after acquiring an additional 1,900 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rothschild Investment Corp IL purchased a new position in shares of Echo Global Logistics in the fourth quarter valued at about $300,000. Institutional investors own 95.27% of the company’s stock.

Echo Global Logistics Company Profile

Echo Global Logistics, Inc provides technology-enabled transportation and supply chain management solutions in the United States. It utilizes a proprietary technology platform to compile and analyze data from its multi-modal network of transportation providers for the transportation and logistics needs.

