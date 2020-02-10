Morgan Stanley Raises Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) Price Target to $24.00

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) had its price target lifted by equities researchers at Morgan Stanley from $23.00 to $24.00 in a research report issued on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm presently has an “equal weight” rating on the luxury accessories retailer’s stock. Morgan Stanley’s price target suggests a potential downside of 14.19% from the company’s current price.

Several other research firms also recently weighed in on TPR. ValuEngine raised shares of Tapestry from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Evercore ISI started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Friday. They set a “hold” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Edward Jones upgraded shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Tapestry from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $28.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, October 28th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets started coverage on shares of Tapestry in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “market perform” rating and a $28.00 price target for the company. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $28.48.

Tapestry stock opened at $27.97 on Monday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $27.33 and its 200-day simple moving average is $26.04. The company has a market cap of $7.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.58, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 2.01 and a quick ratio of 1.41. Tapestry has a fifty-two week low of $18.54 and a fifty-two week high of $36.55.

Tapestry (NYSE:TPR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The luxury accessories retailer reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.99 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $1.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.81 billion. Tapestry had a net margin of 9.72% and a return on equity of 21.24%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Tapestry will post 2.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Tapestry news, insider Sarah Dunn sold 32,000 shares of Tapestry stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 29th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.78, for a total value of $856,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 62,131 shares in the company, valued at $1,663,868.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of TPR. St. Johns Investment Management Company LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the third quarter worth $26,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $59,000. Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Tapestry in the fourth quarter worth $63,000. Finally, Rational Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Tapestry by 280.3% in the third quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 2,468 shares of the luxury accessories retailer’s stock worth $64,000 after buying an additional 1,819 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.30% of the company’s stock.

Tapestry, Inc provides luxury accessories and lifestyle brands in the United States, Japan, China, Hong Kong, Macau, East Asia, Europe, Canada, Taiwan, South Korea, Malaysia, and Singapore. It operates through three segments: Coach, Kate Spade, and Stuart Weitzman. The company offers handbags, wallets, money pieces, wristlets and cosmetic cases, key rings, and charms, as well as address books, time management accessories, travel accessories, sketchbooks, and portfolios for women; and business cases, computer bags, messenger-style bags, backpacks, totes, wallets, card cases, travel organizers, belts, footwear, watches, sunglasses, novelty accessories, and ready-to-wear for men.

