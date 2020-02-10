Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) Earning Extremely Negative Media Coverage, Report Finds

Media stories about Morneau Shepell (TSE:MSI) have been trending extremely negative this week, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. InfoTrie scores the sentiment of press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to positive five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Morneau Shepell earned a media sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media stories about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an impact on the company’s share price in the next few days.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MSI shares. CIBC lifted their price target on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 in a research report on Tuesday, October 29th. TD Securities lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$36.00 to C$39.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, National Bank Financial lifted their target price on shares of Morneau Shepell from C$35.00 to C$38.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 24th.

Shares of Morneau Shepell stock opened at C$35.30 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 114.15, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 1.56. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.26 billion and a PE ratio of 117.67. Morneau Shepell has a 52-week low of C$26.09 and a 52-week high of C$35.49. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of C$34.40 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of C$32.72.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 18th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.065 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 30th. This represents a $0.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.21%. Morneau Shepell’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 260.00%.

Morneau Shepell Inc operates as a human resources consulting and technology company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. The company provides health and productivity, administrative, and retirement solutions to assist employers in managing the financial security, health, and productivity of their employees.

