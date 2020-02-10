Morpheus Labs (MITX) Price Reaches $0.0053 on Exchanges

Morpheus Labs (CURRENCY:MITX) traded down 3.8% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on February 10th. One Morpheus Labs token can now be bought for approximately $0.0053 or 0.00000054 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including IDEX, FCoin, HitBTC and Liquid. Morpheus Labs has a market capitalization of $1.85 million and $168,247.00 worth of Morpheus Labs was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Morpheus Labs has traded up 8.5% against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002775 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 2.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $353.74 or 0.03591341 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010150 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 5.7% against the dollar and now trades at $25.25 or 0.00256314 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 0.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0220 or 0.00000223 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 1.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0707 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.36 or 0.00034112 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 2.9% against the dollar and now trades at $13.48 or 0.00136861 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00002658 BTC.

Morpheus Labs Token Profile

Morpheus Labs launched on February 15th, 2018. Morpheus Labs’ total supply is 746,999,995 tokens and its circulating supply is 348,379,945 tokens. The official website for Morpheus Labs is token.morpheuslabs.io. Morpheus Labs’ official Twitter account is @morpheus_labs_ and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Morpheus Labs Token Trading

Morpheus Labs can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Liquid, IDEX, FCoin and HitBTC. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Morpheus Labs directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Morpheus Labs should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Morpheus Labs using one of the exchanges listed above.

