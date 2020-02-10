Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) Given Media Sentiment Rating of -4.00

Headlines about Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) have trended extremely negative on Monday, according to InfoTrie Sentiment. The research firm identifies negative and positive press coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 news and blog sources in real time. The firm ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative five to five, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. Motorola Solutions earned a daily sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned headlines about the communications equipment provider an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, meaning that recent press coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Here are some of the headlines that may have impacted Motorola Solutions’ score:

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on MSI shares. Deutsche Bank boosted their target price on Motorola Solutions from $180.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 22nd. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $216.00 target price on shares of Motorola Solutions in a research note on Sunday. MKM Partners lowered their target price on Motorola Solutions from $170.00 to $167.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, December 5th. Zacks Investment Research raised Motorola Solutions from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $169.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, December 23rd. Finally, TheStreet lowered Motorola Solutions from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $183.13.

Shares of NYSE:MSI opened at $179.46 on Monday. Motorola Solutions has a 1 year low of $128.80 and a 1 year high of $185.90. The company has a market cap of $30.66 billion, a PE ratio of 36.33, a P/E/G ratio of 2.62 and a beta of 0.50. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $170.28 and its 200 day moving average is $169.11.

Motorola Solutions (NYSE:MSI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $2.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.66 by $0.28. Motorola Solutions had a negative return on equity of 125.05% and a net margin of 11.02%. The company had revenue of $2.38 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.38 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.63 EPS. Motorola Solutions’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that Motorola Solutions will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Investors of record on Friday, December 13th were issued a dividend of $0.64 per share. This represents a $2.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 12th. This is an increase from Motorola Solutions’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.57. Motorola Solutions’s payout ratio is currently 34.41%.

About Motorola Solutions

Motorola Solutions, Inc provides mission-critical communication solutions the United States, the United Kingdom, Canada, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Products and Systems Integration, and Services and Software. The Products and Systems Integration segment offers a portfolio of infrastructure, devices, accessories, and video solutions, as well as the implementation, optimization, and integration of networks, devices, software, and applications for government, public safety and first-responder agencies, municipalities, and commercial and industrial customers.

