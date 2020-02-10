Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) Rating Lowered to Neutral at Credit Suisse Group

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) was downgraded by analysts at Credit Suisse Group from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report issued on Monday, Marketbeat.com reports. They presently have a $25.00 price target on the pipeline company’s stock, down from their previous price target of $29.00. Credit Suisse Group’s price target would suggest a potential upside of 10.33% from the company’s current price.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently weighed in on MPLX. Barclays downgraded Mplx from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lifted their target price for the stock from $27.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 14th. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Mplx in a report on Monday, January 6th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $30.00 target price for the company. SunTrust Banks started coverage on Mplx in a report on Friday, December 13th. They set a “hold” rating and a $28.00 target price for the company. ValuEngine raised Mplx from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Finally, TheStreet downgraded Mplx from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, October 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $32.75.

Shares of Mplx stock opened at $22.66 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $25.47 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $26.55. Mplx has a 1 year low of $22.60 and a 1 year high of $35.24. The company has a market capitalization of $24.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.04 and a beta of 1.16. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.60.

Mplx (NYSE:MPLX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The pipeline company reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.61 by ($0.06). Mplx had a net margin of 13.12% and a return on equity of 21.11%. The business had revenue of $2.32 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.25 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.52 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Mplx will post 2.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Allred Capital Management LLC bought a new position in Mplx in the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Cadence Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 67.3% during the third quarter. Cadence Capital Management LLC now owns 945,960 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $6,496,000 after purchasing an additional 380,366 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management Corp IL ADV bought a new stake in shares of Mplx during the fourth quarter worth about $200,000. Stifel Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 38.9% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 768,754 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $21,532,000 after purchasing an additional 215,331 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Mplx by 21.4% during the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 73,372 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $2,055,000 after purchasing an additional 12,954 shares during the last quarter. 31.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Mplx Company Profile

MPLX LP owns and operates midstream energy infrastructure and logistics assets primarily in the United States. The company also provides fuels distribution services. It operates in two segments, Logistics and Storage, and Gathering and Processing. The company is involved in the gathering, processing, and transportation of natural gas; gathering, transportation, fractionation, storage, and marketing of natural gas liquids; and transportation, storage, and distribution of crude oil and refined petroleum products.

