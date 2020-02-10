Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) & Hanover Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:THG) Head-To-Head Contrast

Ms&Ad Insurance Group (OTCMKTS:MSADY) and Hanover Insurance Group (NYSE:THG) are both finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their dividends, valuation, profitability, institutional ownership, earnings, risk and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Ms&Ad Insurance Group alerts:

Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $0.61 per share and has a dividend yield of 3.6%. Hanover Insurance Group pays an annual dividend of $2.60 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.9%. Ms&Ad Insurance Group pays out 39.1% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Hanover Insurance Group pays out 31.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Hanover Insurance Group has increased its dividend for 8 consecutive years.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

0.1% of Ms&Ad Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 84.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.7% of Hanover Insurance Group shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock is poised for long-term growth.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent recommendations and price targets for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Hanover Insurance Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Ms&Ad Insurance Group 0 0 0 1 4.00 Hanover Insurance Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

Hanover Insurance Group has a consensus target price of $131.86, suggesting a potential downside of 4.93%. Given Hanover Insurance Group’s higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Hanover Insurance Group is more favorable than Ms&Ad Insurance Group.

Profitability

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Ms&Ad Insurance Group 3.70% 7.01% 0.84% Hanover Insurance Group 8.69% 11.17% 2.69%

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Ms&Ad Insurance Group and Hanover Insurance Group’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Ms&Ad Insurance Group $49.62 billion 0.39 $1.73 billion $1.56 10.91 Hanover Insurance Group $4.89 billion 1.12 $425.10 million $8.16 17.00

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has higher revenue and earnings than Hanover Insurance Group. Ms&Ad Insurance Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Hanover Insurance Group, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Volatility and Risk

Ms&Ad Insurance Group has a beta of 0.75, suggesting that its stock price is 25% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Hanover Insurance Group has a beta of 0.52, suggesting that its stock price is 48% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Hanover Insurance Group beats Ms&Ad Insurance Group on 12 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Ms&Ad Insurance Group

MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc., an insurance holding company, provides insurance and financial services worldwide. The company offers various life and non-life insurance products, including fire and allied, marine, personal accident, voluntary automobile, compulsory automobile liability, medical and nursing care, and other insurance products; individual annuity insurance and whole life insurance products; and reinsurance services, as well as income guarantee insurance products. It also provides financial services, including asset management, financial guarantees, 401k, alternative risk transfer, personal finance, and venture capital finance; and risk management services. In addition, the company offers administration, credit guarantee, and loan services; and roadside assistance and house support services, as well as operates retirement homes and elderly daycare centers. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. provides its products and services through cross-selling, as well as other sales channels, including financial institution agents, life insurance professionals, and direct marketing. The company was formerly known as Mitsui Sumitomo Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. and changed its name to MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. in April 2010. MS&AD Insurance Group Holdings, Inc. was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Tokyo, Japan.

About Hanover Insurance Group

The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc., through its subsidiaries, provides various property and casualty insurance products and services in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Commercial Lines, Personal Lines, and Other. The Commercial Lines segment offers commercial multiple peril, commercial automobile, workers' compensation, umbrella, healthcare, mono-line general liability, and miscellaneous commercial property insurance products; and other commercial coverages, including inland marine, specialty program business, management and professional liability, surety, and specialty property. The Personal Lines segment provides personal automobile and homeowner's coverages, as well as other personal coverages, such as personal inland marine, umbrella, fire, personal watercraft, earthquake, and other miscellaneous coverages. The Other segment offers investment management and advisory services to institutions, pension funds, and other organizations. The company markets its products and services through independent agents and brokers. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. was founded in 1852 and is headquartered in Worcester, Massachusetts.

Receive News & Ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ms&Ad Insurance Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.