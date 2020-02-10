MS International (LON:MSI) Earns Daily News Sentiment Score of -4.00

Media stories about MS International (LON:MSI) have been trending extremely negative recently, InfoTrie Sentiment Analysis reports. The research firm rates the sentiment of media coverage by monitoring more than 6,000 blog and news sources. The firm ranks coverage of public companies on a scale of -5 to 5, with scores closest to five being the most favorable. MS International earned a news sentiment score of -4.00 on their scale. InfoTrie also assigned media headlines about the company an news buzz score of 0 out of 10, indicating that recent media coverage is extremely unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the next few days.

LON:MSI traded down GBX 2.50 ($0.03) during trading hours on Monday, reaching GBX 172 ($2.26). The company had a trading volume of 1,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,684. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.57 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.54. The firm has a market cap of $27.47 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.85. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is GBX 184.03 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 187.80. MS International has a twelve month low of GBX 156.20 ($2.05) and a twelve month high of GBX 222.90 ($2.93).

MS International (LON:MSI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, December 10th. The company reported GBX (2.50) (($0.03)) EPS for the quarter.

About MS International

MS INTERNATIONAL plc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, manufactures, sells, and services specialist engineering products in Europe, North America, and internationally. It operates through Defence, Forgings, Petrol Station Superstructures, and Petrol Station Branding divisions. The company offers defense equipment and open die forgings.

