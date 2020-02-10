Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $423.77 Million

Brokerages predict that Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) will announce $423.77 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Msci’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $426.60 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $422.00 million. Msci posted sales of $371.38 million in the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 14.1%. The company is expected to announce its next earnings results on Thursday, May 7th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Msci will report full-year sales of $1.74 billion for the current financial year, with estimates ranging from $1.73 billion to $1.76 billion. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will post sales of $1.90 billion, with estimates ranging from $1.90 billion to $1.91 billion. Zacks’ sales averages are a mean average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Msci.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a net margin of 36.18% and a negative return on equity of 237.36%. The company had revenue of $406.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

MSCI has been the subject of several analyst reports. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. William Blair reissued a “market perform” rating on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 24th. Cantor Fitzgerald reaffirmed an “overweight” rating and issued a $324.00 price objective (up previously from $262.00) on shares of Msci in a report on Friday, January 31st. UBS Group upped their price objective on shares of Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Friday, January 31st. Finally, Barclays reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 price objective on shares of Msci in a report on Wednesday, December 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In other Msci news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total value of $7,666,307.99. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares in the company, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total transaction of $1,536,960.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 105,787 shares in the company, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock valued at $12,402,968 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its holdings in Msci by 6.9% during the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,546,341 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,563,201,000 after buying an additional 423,160 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 81.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $164,346,000 after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares in the last quarter. Strs Ohio grew its stake in Msci by 406.3% during the 4th quarter. Strs Ohio now owns 154,984 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,013,000 after acquiring an additional 124,370 shares in the last quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA grew its stake in Msci by 3.9% during the 3rd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 2,295,965 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $499,946,000 after acquiring an additional 85,403 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Msci by 30.4% during the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 277,252 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $60,372,000 after acquiring an additional 64,680 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.85% of the company’s stock.

Shares of MSCI opened at $297.83 on Monday. Msci has a 1 year low of $169.21 and a 1 year high of $304.45. The company has a market cap of $25.15 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 45.19, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.01 and a beta of 1.21. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average of $245.05.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be issued a $0.68 dividend. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 20th. Msci’s payout ratio is currently 42.24%.

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

