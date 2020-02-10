Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) Shares Acquired by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Msci Inc (NYSE:MSCI) by 81.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 575,038 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 257,706 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned 0.68% of Msci worth $164,346,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of MSCI. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in Msci by 700.0% during the fourth quarter. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 96 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 84 shares during the period. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth approximately $28,000. Allred Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the fourth quarter worth approximately $28,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Msci during the third quarter worth approximately $34,000. Finally, Synovus Financial Corp increased its position in Msci by 285.7% during the third quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 162 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 120 shares during the period. 91.85% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Msci from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $291.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on Msci from $270.00 to $335.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $290.00 target price on shares of Msci in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. BMO Capital Markets lifted their target price on Msci to and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Finally, UBS Group lifted their target price on Msci from $285.00 to $299.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 31st. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. Msci has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $279.00.

In related news, CEO Henry A. Fernandez sold 29,873 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.63, for a total transaction of $7,666,307.99. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,717,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $440,842,350.19. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, COO Laurent Seyer sold 6,000 shares of Msci stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $256.16, for a total value of $1,536,960.00. Following the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 105,787 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $27,098,397.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 48,373 shares of company stock worth $12,402,968. Company insiders own 3.10% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Msci stock traded up $4.45 during trading on Monday, reaching $301.65. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,753 shares, compared to its average volume of 410,482. Msci Inc has a 12-month low of $169.21 and a 12-month high of $304.45. The company has a market capitalization of $25.23 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.75, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.03 and a beta of 1.21. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $272.20 and a 200-day moving average price of $245.05.

Msci (NYSE:MSCI) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The technology company reported $1.67 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.63 by $0.04. Msci had a negative return on equity of 237.36% and a net margin of 36.18%. The firm had revenue of $406.61 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $398.15 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.31 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Msci Inc will post 7.4 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Investors of record on Friday, February 21st will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 20th. This represents a $2.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.90%. Msci’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 42.24%.

About Msci

MSCI Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides investment decision support tools for the clients to manage their investment processes worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Index, Analytics, ESG, and Real Estate. The Index segment primarily provides equity indexes for use in various areas of the investment process, including index-linked product creation and performance benchmarking, as well as portfolio construction and rebalancing, and asset allocation.

