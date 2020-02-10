Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Murphy Oil Co. (NYSE:MUR) has earned an average rating of “Hold” from the seventeen research firms that are covering the stock, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, nine have assigned a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12 month target price among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $30.00.

Several equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Howard Weil cut Murphy Oil from a “sector outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine upgraded Murphy Oil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price target on Murphy Oil from $26.00 to $24.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Scotiabank cut Murphy Oil from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Finally, TheStreet cut shares of Murphy Oil from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th.

Shares of NYSE:MUR traded down $0.33 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $21.62. The company had a trading volume of 23,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,406,149. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.05 and a beta of 2.16. Murphy Oil has a 52-week low of $17.04 and a 52-week high of $31.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.03, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $25.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $22.59.

Murphy Oil (NYSE:MUR) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.16 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.01). Murphy Oil had a net margin of 41.74% and a return on equity of 2.59%. The company had revenue of $757.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $759.75 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.31 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.4% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Murphy Oil will post 0.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be issued a $0.25 dividend. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.63%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. Murphy Oil’s dividend payout ratio is 114.94%.

In other Murphy Oil news, VP Christopher D. Hulse sold 4,301 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.44, for a total value of $105,116.44. Also, VP Barry F.R. Jeffery sold 2,585 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.03, for a total value of $67,287.55. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 30,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $780,900. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 7,386 shares of company stock valued at $185,129 over the last quarter. Company insiders own 6.46% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of MUR. Morgan Stanley raised its holdings in Murphy Oil by 9.0% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 60,075 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $1,482,000 after acquiring an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada grew its position in Murphy Oil by 28.1% in the 2nd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,759 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $660,000 after acquiring an additional 5,869 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Murphy Oil during the second quarter valued at about $205,000. State of Alaska Department of Revenue grew its stake in shares of Murphy Oil by 54.0% during the third quarter. State of Alaska Department of Revenue now owns 27,412 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock valued at $606,000 after acquiring an additional 9,617 shares in the last quarter. Finally, NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its stake in Murphy Oil by 391.9% in the third quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 2,617 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $53,000 after purchasing an additional 2,085 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 94.30% of the company’s stock.

About Murphy Oil

Murphy Oil Corporation operates as an oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States, Canada, Malaysia, and internationally. It explores for and produces crude oil, natural gas, and natural gas liquids. The company was formerly known as Murphy Corporation and changed its name to Murphy Oil Corporation in 1964.

