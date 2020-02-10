MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) vs. Isramco (NYSE:ISRL) Head to Head Contrast

MV Oil Trust (NYSE:MVO) and Isramco (NASDAQ:ISRL) are both small-cap oils/energy companies, but which is the superior investment? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, dividends, risk, institutional ownership, valuation, analyst recommendations and earnings.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

Get MV Oil Trust alerts:

10.5% of MV Oil Trust shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 5.1% of Isramco shares are owned by institutional investors. 73.3% of Isramco shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Isramco’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets MV Oil Trust 95.24% N/A 104.48% Isramco 17.35% -263.45% 13.05%

Valuation & Earnings

This table compares MV Oil Trust and Isramco’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio MV Oil Trust $5.50 million 10.94 $16.33 million N/A N/A Isramco $81.34 million 4.07 $17.93 million N/A N/A

Isramco has higher revenue and earnings than MV Oil Trust.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for MV Oil Trust and Isramco, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score MV Oil Trust 0 0 0 0 N/A Isramco 0 0 0 0 N/A

Volatility & Risk

MV Oil Trust has a beta of 0.66, indicating that its share price is 34% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Isramco has a beta of 0.34, indicating that its share price is 66% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

MV Oil Trust beats Isramco on 6 of the 10 factors compared between the two stocks.

MV Oil Trust Company Profile

MV Oil Trust acquires and holds net profits interests in the oil and natural gas properties of MV Partners, LLC. Its properties include approximately 900 producing oil and gas wells located in the Mid-Continent region in the states of Kansas and Colorado. The company was founded in 2006 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Isramco Company Profile

Isramco, Inc., an independent oil and natural gas company, engages in the exploration, development, and production of oil and natural gas properties located onshore in the United States and offshore Israel. It operates in two segments, Oil and Gas Exploration and Production; and Production Services. The Oil and Gas Exploration and Production segment owns working interests in oil and gas wells in Louisiana, Texas, New Mexico, Oklahoma, Wyoming, Utah, and Colorado; and operates approximately 422 producing wells located primarily in Texas and New Mexico. It also has overriding royalty interests in the Tamar Field located in offshore Israel. This segment sells its oil and natural gas to independent marketers, oil and natural gas companies, and gas pipeline companies. The Production Services segment operates a fleet of production servicing rigs and trucks that provide a range of production services, including completion of newly-drilled wells; maintenance and workover of existing wells; fluid transportation; and related oilfield services, as well as plugging and abandonment of wells to oil and gas exploration and production companies. As of December 31, 2018, the company had estimated total proved oil, natural gas reserves, and natural gas liquids, which include approximately 40,267 thousand barrels (MBbls) of oil equivalent comprising 2,125 MBbls of oil; 223,915 million cubic feet of natural gas; and 823 MBbls of natural gas liquids, as well as 33 production servicing rigs primarily in Texas and New Mexico. Isramco, Inc. was founded in 1982 and is based in Houston, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for MV Oil Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for MV Oil Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.