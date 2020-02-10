Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) Insider Sells $267,053.00 in Stock

Mylan NV (NASDAQ:MYL) insider Paul Campbell sold 11,611 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $23.00, for a total value of $267,053.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 37,024 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $851,552. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink.

MYL opened at $22.77 on Monday. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $21.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $19.58. The firm has a market capitalization of $11.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 253.03, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.17, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 0.84. Mylan NV has a one year low of $16.63 and a one year high of $32.23.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC raised its position in shares of Mylan by 83.6% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Advisory Partners LLC now owns 1,219 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 555 shares in the last quarter. Samalin Investment Counsel LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Huntington National Bank bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $30,000. Finally, S.A. Mason LLC bought a new position in shares of Mylan in the 4th quarter worth approximately $35,000. 85.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on MYL. SunTrust Banks reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $27.00 target price on shares of Mylan in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. ValuEngine raised Mylan from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Morgan Stanley lowered Mylan from an “overweight” rating to an “equal” rating and lowered their target price for the company from $25.00 to $18.00 in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Cfra raised Mylan to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Evercore ISI reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Mylan in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $26.92.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, branded-generic, brand-name, and over-the-counter (OTC) pharmaceutical products in North America, Europe, and internationally. It offers active pharmaceutical ingredients and finished dosage forms; and antiretroviral medicines to treat HIV/AIDS.

