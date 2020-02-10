Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) Earns “Buy” Rating from Cowen

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reiterated by equities research analysts at Cowen in a research note issued to investors on Monday, AnalystRatings.com reports.

A number of other brokerages also recently weighed in on MYOV. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Myovant Sciences from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Myovant Sciences from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. JMP Securities reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $34.00 target price on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Sunday, February 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $15.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $20.00 target price (up previously from $18.00) on shares of Myovant Sciences in a research note on Tuesday, November 19th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.04.

MYOV stock traded up $0.24 during trading on Monday, reaching $13.25. The company had a trading volume of 2,104,159 shares, compared to its average volume of 595,980. Myovant Sciences has a 52 week low of $4.14 and a 52 week high of $26.02. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of -3.50 and a beta of 2.12. The business has a 50 day moving average of $14.23 and a 200 day moving average of $9.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.88, a current ratio of 2.79 and a quick ratio of 2.79.

Myovant Sciences (NYSE:MYOV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.79) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.72) by ($0.07). Research analysts expect that Myovant Sciences will post -3.29 earnings per share for the current year.

In related news, insider Kim Sablich sold 4,840 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $14.04, for a total value of $67,953.60. Following the sale, the insider now owns 59,690 shares in the company, valued at $838,047.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Sciences Ltd. Roivant bought 3,500,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 25th. The stock was bought at an average price of $15.00 per share, for a total transaction of $52,500,000.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 44,509,411 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $667,641,165. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have bought 4,046,099 shares of company stock worth $61,228,506 and have sold 46,144 shares worth $711,963. Corporate insiders own 3.68% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sowell Financial Services LLC purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $72,000. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 133.4% in the fourth quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 5,518 shares of the company’s stock worth $86,000 after purchasing an additional 3,154 shares during the last quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 46.3% in the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 9,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $51,000 after purchasing an additional 3,083 shares during the last quarter. Sigma Planning Corp purchased a new stake in Myovant Sciences in the fourth quarter worth approximately $155,000. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its holdings in Myovant Sciences by 24.6% in the third quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 11,317 shares of the company’s stock worth $59,000 after purchasing an additional 2,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 39.44% of the company’s stock.

Myovant Sciences Company Profile

Myovant Sciences Ltd., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing and commercializing therapies for women's health and endocrine diseases. The company's lead product is relugolix, an oral, once-daily, small molecule that acts as a gonadotropin-releasing hormone receptor antagonist for the treatment of heavy menstrual bleeding related with uterine fibroids, endometriosis-associated pain, and advanced prostate cancer.

