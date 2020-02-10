NAGA Price Down 1% Over Last Week (NGC)

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded 12.9% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM ET on February 10th. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded 1% lower against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0276 or 0.00000280 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Sistemkoin, IDEX, Upbit and Bittrex. NAGA has a market cap of $1.98 million and approximately $828.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 19.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.74 or 0.00048006 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 1.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0605 or 0.00000613 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded 8.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0008 or 0.00000008 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $562.67 or 0.05701540 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 42.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.64 or 0.00057180 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 3.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.51 or 0.00005133 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 5.9% against the dollar and now trades at $2.54 or 0.00025693 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded 0.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $12.67 or 0.00128417 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 18.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.37 or 0.00003744 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NGC is a token. Its launch date was November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 71,960,165 tokens. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com.

NAGA Token Trading

NAGA can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Upbit, Sistemkoin, HitBTC, Bittrex and IDEX. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NAGA should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy NAGA using one of the exchanges listed above.

