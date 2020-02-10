Nano (NANO) Price Hits $0.97 on Top Exchanges

Nano (CURRENCY:NANO) traded down 0.1% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 21:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Nano has traded 17.8% higher against the U.S. dollar. One Nano coin can currently be bought for $0.97 or 0.00009896 BTC on popular exchanges including Bit-Z, Kucoin, CoinEx and Koinex. Nano has a total market cap of $129.18 million and approximately $6.55 million worth of Nano was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Get Nano alerts:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $9,785.84 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Ethereum (ETH) traded down 3% against the dollar and now trades at $221.00 or 0.02255944 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded 0.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $446.61 or 0.04559038 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $73.43 or 0.00749612 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $84.05 or 0.00857970 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 1.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.78 or 0.00120287 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010189 BTC.

HedgeTrade (HEDG) traded 2.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.63 or 0.00026884 BTC.

Zcash (ZEC) traded down 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $69.39 or 0.00708329 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 9.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0029 or 0.00000030 BTC.

Nano Profile

Nano (NANO) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Blake2b hashing algorithm. It was first traded on February 29th, 2016. Nano’s total supply is 133,248,297 coins. The official message board for Nano is forum.raiblocks.net. Nano’s official Twitter account is @raiblocks and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nano’s official website is nano.org/en. The Reddit community for Nano is /r/raiblocks and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Nano Coin Trading

Nano can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinEx, Coindeal, CoinFalcon, Nanex, HitBTC, Kucoin, Binance, Gate.io, Mercatox, Bitinka, Bit-Z, Koinex, RightBTC and OKEx. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nano directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nano should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nano using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Nano Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Nano and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.