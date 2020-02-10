Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Jorge Hevia Sells 19,673 Shares

Napco Security Technologies Inc (NASDAQ:NSSC) SVP Jorge Hevia sold 19,673 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.80, for a total transaction of $448,544.40. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 134,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,066,440.40. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website.

NSSC opened at $22.54 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 2.49, a current ratio of 4.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09. Napco Security Technologies Inc has a 52-week low of $18.75 and a 52-week high of $34.91. The company has a 50 day moving average of $29.78 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.19. The company has a market cap of $427.14 million, a P/E ratio of 28.53 and a beta of 0.57.

Napco Security Technologies (NASDAQ:NSSC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 3rd. The industrial products company reported $0.19 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.18 by $0.01. Napco Security Technologies had a net margin of 13.72% and a return on equity of 20.19%. The company had revenue of $25.83 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $27.04 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.15 earnings per share. Napco Security Technologies’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.0% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts anticipate that Napco Security Technologies Inc will post 0.87 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $29.00 target price (down from $33.00) on shares of Napco Security Technologies in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday. Imperial Capital lowered their target price on shares of Napco Security Technologies from $35.00 to $30.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, February 1st. Finally, BidaskClub downgraded shares of Napco Security Technologies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Napco Security Technologies presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $29.75.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 2.5% during the second quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 569,876 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $16,913,000 after purchasing an additional 13,812 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 64.1% during the fourth quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 396,530 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $11,652,000 after purchasing an additional 154,835 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 10.7% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 331,015 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $9,728,000 after purchasing an additional 31,892 shares in the last quarter. Columbus Circle Investors acquired a new position in shares of Napco Security Technologies during the third quarter worth $7,907,000. Finally, Summit Creek Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Napco Security Technologies by 9.4% during the fourth quarter. Summit Creek Advisors LLC now owns 285,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $8,379,000 after purchasing an additional 24,530 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 49.86% of the company’s stock.

Napco Security Technologies Company Profile

Napco Security Technologies, Inc manufactures and sells security products and software worldwide. The company offers access control systems, door security products, intrusion and fire alarm systems, and video surveillance systems for commercial, residential, institutional, industrial, and governmental applications.

