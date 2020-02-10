Narrative (NRVE) 24-Hour Trading Volume Reaches $27.00

Narrative (CURRENCY:NRVE) traded 109.8% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 7:00 AM Eastern on February 10th. Over the last week, Narrative has traded up 109.8% against the dollar. One Narrative token can now be bought for about $0.0013 or 0.00000013 BTC on major exchanges including LATOKEN, Switcheo Network, BiteBTC and Bilaxy. Narrative has a market cap of $108,538.00 and approximately $27.00 worth of Narrative was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded down 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002767 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 1.7% against the dollar and now trades at $341.16 or 0.03479232 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.5% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010199 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6% against the dollar and now trades at $24.40 or 0.00248855 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0212 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0695 or 0.00000709 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $3.32 or 0.00033821 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $13.30 or 0.00135643 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Crypto.com Chain (CRO) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0381 or 0.00000379 BTC.

Narrative Profile

Narrative’s total supply is 82,428,004 tokens. Narrative’s official Twitter account is @narrative_hq and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Narrative is www.narrative.org. The Reddit community for Narrative is /r/NarrativeNetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Narrative

Narrative can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Bilaxy, LATOKEN, Switcheo Network and BiteBTC. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Narrative directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Narrative should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Narrative using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

