Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Purchased by Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.

Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 10.7% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 55,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,407 shares during the period. Mastrapasqua Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Nasdaq were worth $5,983,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. CWM LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth about $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 3rd quarter worth about $94,000. 75.54% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Nasdaq alerts:

Several research firms have issued reports on NDAQ. Raymond James raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research note on Friday, October 25th. BidaskClub cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research note on Monday, December 16th. They set an “outperform” rating on the stock. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nasdaq currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Shares of NDAQ stock traded up $1.42 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $115.45. 33,448 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 789,524. The firm has a market cap of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 24.96, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62. Nasdaq Inc has a 1 year low of $82.22 and a 1 year high of $120.23. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $109.75 and a 200 day moving average of $102.81.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.27 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The company’s revenue was up .2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.26 EPS. Analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be issued a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.63%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

Nasdaq Company Profile

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

Featured Story: 52- Week Highs



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NDAQ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ).

Receive News & Ratings for Nasdaq Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nasdaq and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.