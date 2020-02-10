Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) Shares Sold by Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P.

Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. decreased its holdings in Nasdaq Inc (NASDAQ:NDAQ) by 3.1% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 344,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 11,090 shares during the period. Vaughan Nelson Investment Management L.P. owned about 0.21% of Nasdaq worth $36,843,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 71.2% during the 3rd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 250 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $25,000 after purchasing an additional 104 shares during the last quarter. Whittier Trust Co. lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 1,261.5% during the 3rd quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 354 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 328 shares during the last quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nasdaq during the 4th quarter worth $35,000. Global Retirement Partners LLC lifted its position in shares of Nasdaq by 140.1% during the 4th quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 857 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $92,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Finally, KCS Wealth Advisory purchased a new stake in Nasdaq in the third quarter valued at $94,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nasdaq stock traded down $1.52 on Monday, reaching $114.33. 959,400 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 793,510. Nasdaq Inc has a 1-year low of $82.22 and a 1-year high of $120.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 0.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $109.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $102.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $18.83 billion, a PE ratio of 25.00, a PEG ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.62.

Nasdaq (NASDAQ:NDAQ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The financial services provider reported $1.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27 by $0.02. Nasdaq had a net margin of 18.15% and a return on equity of 15.16%. The business had revenue of $646.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $641.65 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $1.26 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up .2% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Nasdaq Inc will post 5.43 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be given a dividend of $0.47 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.64%. Nasdaq’s payout ratio is currently 37.60%.

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on NDAQ. UBS Group cut shares of Nasdaq from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $113.00 to $107.00 in a research report on Friday, October 25th. Raymond James boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $113.00 to $114.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $125.00 to $124.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co boosted their price target on shares of Nasdaq from $111.00 to $122.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Credit Suisse Group began coverage on shares of Nasdaq in a research report on Monday, December 16th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $106.75.

Nasdaq, Inc provides trading, clearing, marketplace technology, regulatory, securities listing, information, and public and private company services worldwide. The company's Market Services segment offers equity derivative trading and clearing; cash equity trading; fixed income and commodities trading and clearing; and trade management services.

