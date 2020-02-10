National Bank Financial Analysts Reduce Earnings Estimates for Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO)

Ero Copper Corp (TSE:ERO) – National Bank Financial decreased their Q4 2019 earnings per share (EPS) estimates for Ero Copper in a report released on Thursday, February 6th. National Bank Financial analyst S. Nagle now forecasts that the company will earn $0.23 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $0.24. National Bank Financial currently has a “Sector Perform” rating and a $21.50 target price on the stock.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. Raymond James reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a C$24.00 price objective on shares of Ero Copper in a research note on Friday, December 20th. CIBC raised shares of Ero Copper from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Canaccord Genuity decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$24.50 to C$23.00 in a research note on Monday, November 18th. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$25.00 to C$24.00 in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, TD Securities lifted their price objective on shares of Ero Copper from C$18.50 to C$20.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of C$21.81.

Shares of TSE:ERO opened at C$17.19 on Monday. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is C$21.04 and its 200 day simple moving average is C$20.33. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.56 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.86. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 110.58, a current ratio of 1.09 and a quick ratio of 0.47. Ero Copper has a 1 year low of C$12.49 and a 1 year high of C$25.69.

In other Ero Copper news, Senior Officer Jonathan Nayan Singh sold 2,333 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of C$21.50, for a total transaction of C$50,159.50. Following the sale, the insider now owns 75,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at C$1,612,500.

Ero Copper Company Profile

Ero Copper Corp., a base metals mining company, focuses on the production and sale of copper in Brazil. The company also explores for gold and silver ores. Its principal property is the Vale do Curaçá Property located in the northeastern Bahia State, Brazil. The company also holds interests in the Boa Esperança Property located in the municipality of Tucumã, Pará State; and NX Gold Mine, which is located in the eastern portion of the State of Mato Grosso.

