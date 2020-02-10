National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) PT Raised to $26.00 at Wells Fargo & Co

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) had its price objective lifted by Wells Fargo & Co from $25.00 to $26.00 in a note issued to investors on Monday, BenzingaRatingsTable reports. The firm currently has an “equal weight” rating on the oil and gas exploration company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Co‘s price target indicates a potential upside of 11.83% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on NOV. Cowen raised their target price on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Monday. Bernstein Bank initiated coverage on shares of National-Oilwell Varco in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. They set a “market perform” rating on the stock. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of National-Oilwell Varco from $27.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 10th. AltaCorp Capital upgraded shares of National-Oilwell Varco from an “underperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 18th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of National-Oilwell Varco from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $29.00 to $33.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 30th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. National-Oilwell Varco currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.59.

Shares of NOV stock traded down $0.93 during trading on Monday, reaching $23.25. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 732,977 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,929,845. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $23.48 and a 200-day moving average price of $22.15. National-Oilwell Varco has a one year low of $18.05 and a one year high of $30.09. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The company has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -1.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 1.33.

National-Oilwell Varco (NYSE:NOV) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The oil and gas exploration company reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.84. National-Oilwell Varco had a negative return on equity of 2.86% and a negative net margin of 71.88%. The firm had revenue of $2.28 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.10 billion. Research analysts anticipate that National-Oilwell Varco will post 0.76 EPS for the current year.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. State of Michigan Retirement System lifted its stake in National-Oilwell Varco by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. State of Michigan Retirement System now owns 93,278 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $2,337,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 0.3% during the fourth quarter. Retirement Systems of Alabama now owns 169,568 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $4,248,000 after buying an additional 578 shares in the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 4,500 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $113,000 after buying an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management increased its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 7.0% during the fourth quarter. Triangle Securities Wealth Management now owns 10,376 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $260,000 after buying an additional 675 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MUFG Americas Holdings Corp grew its holdings in shares of National-Oilwell Varco by 11.6% during the third quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp now owns 6,630 shares of the oil and gas exploration company’s stock worth $141,000 after purchasing an additional 688 shares during the last quarter. 95.44% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

National-Oilwell Varco Company Profile

National Oilwell Varco, Inc designs, manufactures, and sells systems, components, and products for oil and gas drilling and production worldwide. It operates in three segments: Wellbore Technologies, Completion & Production Solutions, and Rig Technologies. The Wellbore Technologies segment offers various equipment and technologies used to perform drilling operations.

