National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

National Storage Affiliates Trust (NYSE:NSA) has received a consensus rating of “Hold” from the eight ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have assigned a hold recommendation and three have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokers that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.20.

NSA has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co restated a “buy” rating on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a report on Monday, December 9th. SunTrust Banks lowered shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $30.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $26.00 price target on shares of National Storage Affiliates Trust in a research note on Thursday, October 31st.

Shares of NYSE NSA traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $35.77. The company had a trading volume of 3,600 shares, compared to its average volume of 246,587. The business’s 50-day moving average is $34.18 and its 200-day moving average is $33.27. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26. The stock has a market cap of $2.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -76.47, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.32 and a beta of 0.29. National Storage Affiliates Trust has a 52 week low of $27.16 and a 52 week high of $36.16.

A number of large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in NSA. Millennium Management LLC raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 860.8% during the 3rd quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 954,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,860,000 after acquiring an additional 1,080,270 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $9,692,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 3.1% during the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,143,735 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $104,906,000 after acquiring an additional 93,419 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System raised its stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust by 68.6% during the 4th quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 229,549 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $7,717,000 after acquiring an additional 93,405 shares in the last quarter. Finally, State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D bought a new stake in National Storage Affiliates Trust during the 3rd quarter valued at $2,953,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.00% of the company’s stock.

National Storage Affiliates Trust is a Maryland real estate investment trust focused on the ownership, operation and acquisition of self storage properties located within the top 100 metropolitan statistical areas throughout the United States. The Company currently holds ownership interests in and operates 709 self storage properties located in 35 states and Puerto Rico with approximately 44.9 million rentable square feet.

