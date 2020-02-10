NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 438 Shares of Boeing Co (NYSE:BA)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA) by 3.3% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 13,521 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock after purchasing an additional 438 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Boeing were worth $4,404,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of BA. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors lifted its stake in shares of Boeing by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors now owns 6,730 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock valued at $2,560,000 after purchasing an additional 29 shares during the period. Pflug Koory LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Pflug Koory LLC now owns 5,398 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $2,054,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC raised its stake in Boeing by 0.3% during the 3rd quarter. LeJeune Puetz Investment Counsel LLC now owns 10,904 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $4,149,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Lesa Sroufe & Co raised its stake in Boeing by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Lesa Sroufe & Co now owns 1,292 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $492,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. raised its stake in Boeing by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. OLD Dominion Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,587 shares of the aircraft producer’s stock worth $1,365,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.93% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on BA shares. Buckingham Research upped their price target on Boeing from $308.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Goldman Sachs Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $324.00 price target on shares of Boeing in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Zacks Investment Research upped their price target on Boeing to $337.50 in a research note on Thursday. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $353.00 price target (down from $367.00) on shares of Boeing in a research note on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Longbow Research started coverage on Boeing in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have assigned a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $352.28.

BA traded up $7.92 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $344.67. 5,802,269 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,360,151. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $327.02 and its 200 day moving average price is $349.75. The company has a market cap of $189.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -287.23, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 6.78 and a beta of 1.28. Boeing Co has a one year low of $302.72 and a one year high of $446.01.

Boeing (NYSE:BA) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The aircraft producer reported ($2.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.47 by ($3.80). The business had revenue of $17.91 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.76 billion. Boeing had a negative net margin of 0.83% and a negative return on equity of 70.76%. The business’s revenue was down 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $5.48 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Boeing Co will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 14th will be issued a $2.055 dividend. This represents a $8.22 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.38%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. Boeing’s dividend payout ratio is presently -236.89%.

Boeing Company Profile

The Boeing Company, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, sales, services, and supports commercial jetliners, military aircraft, satellites, missile defense, human space flight and launch systems, and services worldwide. The company operates in four segments: Commercial Airplanes; Defense, Space & Security; Global Services; and Boeing Capital.

