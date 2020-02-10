NBT Bank N A NY Acquires 5,055 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT) by 25.0% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 25,311 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,055 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,312,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. IHT Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 425.2% during the 3rd quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,765 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,260,000 after purchasing an additional 20,050 shares during the period. Independence Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $333,000. Sigma Planning Corp raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 15.1% during the 3rd quarter. Sigma Planning Corp now owns 37,822 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,451,000 after purchasing an additional 4,970 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 211.6% during the 4th quarter. FTB Advisors Inc. now owns 24,066 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,197,000 after purchasing an additional 16,343 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 129.8% during the 3rd quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 6,365 shares of the company’s stock valued at $581,000 after purchasing an additional 3,595 shares during the period.

Get Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of NASDAQ:VCIT traded up $0.21 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $93.12. 1,357,047 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,852,087. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 12 month low of $84.67 and a 12 month high of $93.34. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $92.00 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $91.30.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, February 6th. Investors of record on Tuesday, February 4th were paid a dividend of $0.233 per share. The ex-dividend date was Monday, February 3rd. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.00%.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Company Profile

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

Further Reading: Why are percentage gainers important?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VCIT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT).

Receive News & Ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.