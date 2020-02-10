NBT Bank N A NY Boosts Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5.0% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 14,789 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after buying an additional 708 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $4,348,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of UNH. Capital City Trust Co. FL grew its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.1% in the 4th quarter. Capital City Trust Co. FL now owns 3,557 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,046,000 after buying an additional 38 shares in the last quarter. Cypress Capital Group lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.5% during the fourth quarter. Cypress Capital Group now owns 7,154 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,103,000 after buying an additional 39 shares during the last quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.6% during the third quarter. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC now owns 6,573 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $1,428,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. Cleararc Capital Inc. now owns 12,943 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $2,813,000 after buying an additional 42 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empirical Finance LLC lifted its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 1.9% during the third quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 2,313 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $503,000 after buying an additional 43 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 85.81% of the company’s stock.

Get UnitedHealth Group alerts:

In other UnitedHealth Group news, EVP D Ellen Wilson sold 7,400 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $272.77, for a total value of $2,018,498.00. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 15,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $299.45, for a total value of $4,491,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at $47,492,171.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on UNH. Morgan Stanley reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $312.00 price target (up from $294.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Friday, November 22nd. Citigroup upped their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $286.00 to $346.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $300.00 price target (up from $270.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Tuesday, November 26th. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Sunday, January 19th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reiterated an “overweight” rating and set a $335.00 price target (up from $318.00) on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a report on Wednesday, December 11th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. UnitedHealth Group has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $313.50.

Shares of UNH traded up $0.75 on Monday, reaching $287.14. 200,574 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,351,750. The firm has a market cap of $274.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.03, a P/E/G ratio of 1.42 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.69 and a quick ratio of 0.70. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a 12 month low of $208.07 and a 12 month high of $302.54. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $291.46 and its 200-day moving average price is $259.22.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.90 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.77 by $0.13. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 25.55% and a net margin of 5.71%. The business had revenue of $60.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $61.17 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $3.28 earnings per share. UnitedHealth Group’s quarterly revenue was up 4.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

Recommended Story: 52-Week High/Low Prices For Stock Selection

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding UNH? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH).

Receive News & Ratings for UnitedHealth Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for UnitedHealth Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.