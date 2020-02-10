NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stake in T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW)

NBT Bank N A NY reduced its stake in shares of T. Rowe Price Group Inc (NASDAQ:TROW) by 2.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 43,454 shares of the asset manager’s stock after selling 1,089 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in T. Rowe Price Group were worth $5,294,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Mechanics Bank Trust Department purchased a new position in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Thor Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $34,000. CNB Bank grew its position in T. Rowe Price Group by 302.7% in the fourth quarter. CNB Bank now owns 298 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $36,000 after acquiring an additional 224 shares in the last quarter. Quantum Capital Management acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Finally, Usca Ria LLC acquired a new stake in T. Rowe Price Group in the third quarter valued at approximately $45,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.55% of the company’s stock.

Get T. Rowe Price Group alerts:

T. Rowe Price Group stock traded up $0.80 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $138.45. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 51,410 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,193,399. The firm has a market cap of $32.30 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.90, a PEG ratio of 1.60 and a beta of 1.01. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $128.82 and a 200-day moving average price of $118.34. The company has a current ratio of 3.60, a quick ratio of 3.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. T. Rowe Price Group Inc has a twelve month low of $91.38 and a twelve month high of $139.47.

T. Rowe Price Group (NASDAQ:TROW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The asset manager reported $2.03 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.95 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. T. Rowe Price Group had a net margin of 37.69% and a return on equity of 29.45%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.54 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that T. Rowe Price Group Inc will post 8.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have issued reports on TROW. Bank of America increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $136.00 to $149.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $122.00 to $123.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of T. Rowe Price Group to in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wells Fargo & Co raised their price target on shares of T. Rowe Price Group from $146.00 to $152.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of T. Rowe Price Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $126.55.

In other T. Rowe Price Group news, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 3,502 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.54, for a total value of $429,135.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 400,505 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $49,077,882.70. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, VP Christopher D. Alderson sold 56,998 shares of T. Rowe Price Group stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.51, for a total transaction of $7,837,794.98. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 400,508 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $55,073,855.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 73,700 shares of company stock valued at $9,899,514. 3.10% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

T. Rowe Price Group Profile

T. Rowe Price Group, Inc is a publicly owned investment manager. The firm provides its services to individuals, institutional investors, retirement plans, financial intermediaries, and institutions. It launches and manages equity and fixed income mutual funds. The firm invests in the public equity and fixed income markets across the globe.

Read More: Why Invest in Dividend Achievers?

Receive News & Ratings for T. Rowe Price Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for T. Rowe Price Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.