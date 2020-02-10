NBT Bank N A NY Cuts Stock Holdings in Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its holdings in shares of Mcdonald’s Corp (NYSE:MCD) by 1.5% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 54,207 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock after selling 844 shares during the period. Mcdonald’s comprises approximately 1.7% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Mcdonald’s were worth $10,712,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Northstar Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.8% in the third quarter. Northstar Asset Management LLC now owns 6,698 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,438,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 5.2% in the third quarter. Cahaba Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,019 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $218,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Ballentine Partners LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.3% in the fourth quarter. Ballentine Partners LLC now owns 15,044 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $2,974,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Coastal Capital Group Inc. lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 7.1% in the fourth quarter. Coastal Capital Group Inc. now owns 759 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $149,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Westhampton Capital LLC lifted its holdings in Mcdonald’s by 0.7% in the fourth quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 7,138 shares of the fast-food giant’s stock worth $1,411,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 67.12% of the company’s stock.

Get Mcdonald's alerts:

Several analysts have commented on MCD shares. MKM Partners raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $214.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, December 19th. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on shares of Mcdonald’s from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered shares of Mcdonald’s from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the stock from $224.00 to $195.00 in a report on Monday, November 4th. Finally, Robert W. Baird restated an “outperform” rating and issued a $230.00 price objective (up from $218.00) on shares of Mcdonald’s in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-three have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Mcdonald’s has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $226.82.

Shares of MCD traded up $2.37 on Monday, hitting $213.37. 152,859 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,199,597. The company has a market capitalization of $159.36 billion, a PE ratio of 27.06, a P/E/G ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $206.39 and a 200 day simple moving average of $206.45. Mcdonald’s Corp has a one year low of $173.41 and a one year high of $221.93.

Mcdonald’s (NYSE:MCD) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The fast-food giant reported $1.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $5.35 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.30 billion. Mcdonald’s had a net margin of 28.59% and a negative return on equity of 79.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 3.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts forecast that Mcdonald’s Corp will post 8.54 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a dividend of $1.25 per share. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.34%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. Mcdonald’s’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 63.78%.

In other news, Director John W. Rogers, Jr. purchased 1,000 shares of Mcdonald’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, November 14th. The stock was bought at an average price of $194.12 per share, with a total value of $194,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 88,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $17,179,620. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, VP Catherine A. Hoovel sold 2,555 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $214.00, for a total transaction of $546,770.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,258. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.25% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Mcdonald’s Profile

McDonald's Corporation operates and franchises McDonald's restaurants in the United States and internationally. Its restaurants offer various food products, soft drinks, coffee, and other beverages, as well as breakfast menu. As of December 31, 2018, the company operated 37,855 restaurants, including 35,085 franchised restaurants comprising 21,685 franchised to conventional franchisees, 7,225 licensed to developmental licensees, and 6,175 licensed to foreign affiliates; and 2,770 company-operated restaurants.

Featured Story: Liquidity

Receive News & Ratings for Mcdonald's Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mcdonald's and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.