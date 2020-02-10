NBT Bank N A NY Decreases Stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

NBT Bank N A NY lowered its position in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR) by 2.8% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 38,829 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 1,118 shares during the quarter. Danaher makes up about 0.9% of NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings, making the stock its 27th biggest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Danaher were worth $5,959,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 16.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 2,575,783 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $372,020,000 after buying an additional 365,772 shares during the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its position in Danaher by 179.3% in the 3rd quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 561,470 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $81,093,000 after purchasing an additional 360,427 shares during the last quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. raised its position in Danaher by 2,153.0% in the 4th quarter. Beacon Investment Advisory Services Inc. now owns 240,527 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $36,916,000 after purchasing an additional 229,851 shares during the last quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D raised its position in Danaher by 83.2% in the 3rd quarter. State of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D now owns 494,700 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $71,450,000 after purchasing an additional 224,700 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC raised its position in Danaher by 384.1% in the 4th quarter. Arthur M. Cohen & Associates LLC now owns 268,403 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $41,194,000 after purchasing an additional 212,955 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.91% of the company’s stock.

DHR traded up $1.56 during trading on Monday, hitting $163.01. The stock had a trading volume of 191,880 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,315,448. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a quick ratio of 4.86 and a current ratio of 5.19. The firm has a market capitalization of $116.35 billion, a P/E ratio of 40.25, a PEG ratio of 2.56 and a beta of 0.92. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $158.67 and its 200 day moving average price is $145.61. Danaher Co. has a twelve month low of $107.56 and a twelve month high of $169.19.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The conglomerate reported $1.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.25 by $0.03. Danaher had a net margin of 15.09% and a return on equity of 11.50%. The company had revenue of $4.87 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.80 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.28 EPS. Danaher’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 5.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 27th were paid a dividend of $0.17 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, December 26th. This represents a $0.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 15.38%.

In other news, SVP Angela S. Lalor sold 18,267 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $161.49, for a total transaction of $2,949,937.83. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 56,782 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,169,725.18. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Thomas Patrick Joyce, Jr. sold 132,474 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $162.51, for a total transaction of $21,528,349.74. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 246,027 shares in the company, valued at $39,981,847.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 244,509 shares of company stock worth $39,626,749. Corporate insiders own 11.40% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts recently commented on DHR shares. Robert W. Baird upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $160.00 to $175.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. Needham & Company LLC upped their price target on shares of Danaher from $167.00 to $187.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Danaher from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $168.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 14th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of Danaher from to in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, Wolfe Research set a $154.00 price objective on shares of Danaher and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, October 25th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $166.37.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company's Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; cellular analysis, lab automation, and centrifugation instruments; microscopes; and genomics consumables.

