NBT Bank N A NY Grows Holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its position in Bristol-Myers Squibb Co (NYSE:BMY) by 6.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 110,599 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after purchasing an additional 6,802 shares during the period. Bristol-Myers Squibb comprises about 1.1% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Bristol-Myers Squibb were worth $7,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Garrett Wealth Advisory Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 3rd quarter worth about $26,000. Birch Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 101.2% during the 3rd quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. now owns 650 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 327 shares during the period. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 47.7% during the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 517 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $33,000 after acquiring an additional 167 shares during the period. Finally, Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. lifted its holdings in shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb by 52.9% during the 3rd quarter. Harel Insurance Investments & Financial Services Ltd. now owns 665 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $34,000 after acquiring an additional 230 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 84.33% of the company’s stock.

BMY traded up $0.66 on Monday, reaching $66.91. 11,426,276 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,367,589. The company’s 50 day moving average is $64.63 and its 200-day moving average is $55.34. The company has a market cap of $107.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.55, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.76. Bristol-Myers Squibb Co has a twelve month low of $42.48 and a twelve month high of $68.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 3.72 and a current ratio of 3.83.

Bristol-Myers Squibb (NYSE:BMY) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.22 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.34. Bristol-Myers Squibb had a net margin of 13.15% and a return on equity of 48.97%. The firm had revenue of $7.95 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.20 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.94 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 33.0% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts forecast that Bristol-Myers Squibb Co will post 6.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 3rd were given a $0.45 dividend. This is an increase from Bristol-Myers Squibb’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.41. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 2nd. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.69%. Bristol-Myers Squibb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 38.38%.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on BMY shares. William Blair reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a report on Friday, December 13th. Wolfe Research set a $66.00 price objective on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. UBS Group increased their target price on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 23rd. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Friday, November 22nd. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $60.00 target price for the company. Finally, Mizuho initiated coverage on shares of Bristol-Myers Squibb in a research report on Monday, November 25th. They set a “buy” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $61.69.

Bristol-Myers Squibb Company discovers, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The company offers drugs in oncology, immunoscience, cardiovascular, and fibrotic diseases. The company's products include Opdivo, a biological product for anti-cancer indications; Eliquis, an oral inhibitor targeted at stroke prevention in adult patients with non-valvular atrial fibrillation, and the prevention and treatment of venous thromboembolic disorders; and Orencia, a biological product for adult patients with moderately to severely active RA and prostate-specific antigen, as well as reducing signs and symptoms in certain pediatric patients with moderately to severely active polyarticular juvenile idiopathic arthritis.

