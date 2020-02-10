NBT Bank N A NY Grows Stock Holdings in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in shares of Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 49,373 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,336 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Oracle were worth $2,616,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the business. DNB Asset Management AS boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 45.1% in the fourth quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 5,823,307 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $308,519,000 after purchasing an additional 1,811,137 shares during the period. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 13.7% in the third quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 8,151,315 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $448,567,000 after purchasing an additional 984,173 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 20.2% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 4,785,621 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $253,542,000 after purchasing an additional 803,890 shares during the period. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 34.4% in the third quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 3,034,495 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $166,988,000 after purchasing an additional 776,180 shares during the period. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in shares of Oracle by 65.2% in the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,686,975 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $21,834,000 after purchasing an additional 665,888 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 52.20% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI restated a “hold” rating and issued a $55.00 target price on shares of Oracle in a research note on Sunday, December 15th. Barclays cut their price target on shares of Oracle from $61.00 to $60.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, December 13th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $57.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Jefferies Financial Group reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $60.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Finally, Raymond James reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and issued a $57.00 price target (down from $61.00) on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, December 13th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Oracle currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $57.67.

Shares of NYSE:ORCL traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $54.99. 7,187,035 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,300,938. The firm has a market capitalization of $175.52 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.46, a PEG ratio of 1.62 and a beta of 1.11. Oracle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $49.82 and a fifty-two week high of $60.50. The business’s 50-day moving average is $53.96 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.57. The company has a quick ratio of 2.37, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.13.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, December 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.90 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.88 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $9.62 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.65 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.62% and a return on equity of 56.86%. The firm’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.80 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, January 23rd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 9th were issued a dividend of $0.24 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, January 8th. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.75%. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 30.38%.

In other news, Director Hector Garcia-Molina sold 4,643 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.42, for a total transaction of $261,958.06. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 38,562 shares in the company, valued at $2,175,668.04. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Bruce R. Chizen sold 225,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.64, for a total transaction of $12,294,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 135,813 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,420,822.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 279,643 shares of company stock worth $15,306,458 over the last three months. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

