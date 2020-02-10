NBT Bank N A NY Has $1.70 Million Position in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its position in shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) by 12.2% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm owned 28,617 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,115 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $1,697,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its holdings in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 5,888,418 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $349,124,000 after purchasing an additional 55,609 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 6.7% in the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 5,287,171 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $292,592,000 after buying an additional 330,313 shares in the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 4.7% in the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 4,625,842 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $274,266,000 after buying an additional 209,723 shares in the last quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 4,606,661 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $273,130,000 after buying an additional 43,606 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers lifted its stake in U.S. Bancorp by 1.5% in the third quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 2,786,519 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $154,206,000 after buying an additional 41,985 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of USB stock traded up $0.32 during trading on Monday, reaching $54.64. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 604,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,527,830. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $56.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $56.15. The company has a quick ratio of 0.82, a current ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86. The company has a market cap of $85.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 1.10. U.S. Bancorp has a one year low of $47.57 and a one year high of $61.11.

U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $1.08 EPS for the quarter, hitting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.08. The business had revenue of $5.92 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.78 billion. U.S. Bancorp had a net margin of 25.30% and a return on equity of 15.23%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.07 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that U.S. Bancorp will post 4.36 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, December 31st were given a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.07%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, December 30th. U.S. Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is presently 38.71%.

A number of research analysts have weighed in on USB shares. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $55.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Credit Suisse Group lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the company from $55.00 to $52.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Citigroup raised shares of U.S. Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $49.00 to $62.00 in a research note on Monday, December 16th. Morgan Stanley cut their price target on shares of U.S. Bancorp from $62.00 to $61.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Finally, Oppenheimer lowered shares of U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $58.97.

In other news, EVP James L. Chosy sold 12,356 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.93, for a total value of $740,495.08. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 102,286 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,129,999.98. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Jodi L. Richard sold 2,600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.32, for a total transaction of $154,232.00. In the last three months, insiders sold 223,804 shares of company stock worth $13,179,815. 0.24% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About U.S. Bancorp

U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services in the United States. It operates in five segments: Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support.

