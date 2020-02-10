NBT Bank N A NY Has $2.07 Million Holdings in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) by 5.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 30,055 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,435 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Colgate-Palmolive were worth $2,069,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Hendley & Co. Inc. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Hendley & Co. Inc. now owns 6,060 shares of the company’s stock worth $417,000 after purchasing an additional 250 shares during the period. Cedar Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 16.3% in the fourth quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 7,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $543,000 after purchasing an additional 1,108 shares during the period. Howard Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive in the fourth quarter worth $72,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 20.9% in the fourth quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 292,070 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,867,000 after purchasing an additional 50,402 shares during the period. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC increased its position in shares of Colgate-Palmolive by 71.1% in the fourth quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 13,478 shares of the company’s stock worth $928,000 after purchasing an additional 5,603 shares during the period. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Colgate-Palmolive alerts:

A number of brokerages recently commented on CL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Colgate-Palmolive from $78.00 to $76.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 14th. Berenberg Bank restated a “sell” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. ValuEngine upgraded Colgate-Palmolive from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. Bank of America cut Colgate-Palmolive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $77.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI restated a “buy” rating and issued a $80.00 price target on shares of Colgate-Palmolive in a research report on Monday, January 27th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $74.50.

NYSE:CL traded up $1.32 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $77.35. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 4,157,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,298,592. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $70.41 and a 200-day simple moving average of $70.21. The company has a market capitalization of $65.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.13, a PEG ratio of 5.45 and a beta of 0.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 43.94, a current ratio of 0.37 and a quick ratio of 0.24. Colgate-Palmolive has a twelve month low of $64.75 and a twelve month high of $76.60.

Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The company reported $0.73 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.73. The business had revenue of $4.02 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.93 billion. Colgate-Palmolive had a return on equity of 1,906.25% and a net margin of 15.08%. Colgate-Palmolive’s revenue was up 5.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.74 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Colgate-Palmolive will post 2.98 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, January 23rd will be paid a $0.43 dividend. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, January 22nd. Colgate-Palmolive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 60.78%.

In related news, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 17,750 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.85, for a total value of $1,222,087.50. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,081,611 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $74,468,917.35. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Chairman Ian M. Cook sold 19,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $70.73, for a total value of $1,379,235.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 1,044,361 shares in the company, valued at $73,867,653.53. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 87,000 shares of company stock worth $5,962,905 over the last ninety days. 1.14% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Colgate-Palmolive Company Profile

Colgate-Palmolive Company, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells consumer products worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Oral, Personal and Home Care; and Pet Nutrition. It offers oral care products, including toothpastes, toothbrushes, and mouthwashes, as well as pharmaceutical products for dentists and other oral health professionals; and personal care products, such as liquid hand soaps, bar soaps, shower gels, deodorants and antiperspirants, skin care products, and shampoos and conditioners.

Recommended Story: What are the benefits of a balanced fund?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Colgate-Palmolive (NYSE:CL).

Receive News & Ratings for Colgate-Palmolive Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Colgate-Palmolive and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.