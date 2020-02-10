NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.05 Million Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA) by 4.5% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 58,338 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 2,751 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $4,051,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 55.5% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 106,758,381 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $7,017,230,000 after purchasing an additional 38,109,492 shares in the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp boosted its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 10,688,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $742,193,000 after acquiring an additional 532,711 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 16.5% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 5,584,330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $364,154,000 after purchasing an additional 790,105 shares during the period. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 1,584.9% in the 4th quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 4,669,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $324,251,000 after purchasing an additional 4,392,370 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 12.2% in the 4th quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 3,946,357 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $274,035,000 after purchasing an additional 428,876 shares during the period.

Get iShares MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

EFA traded up $0.25 during trading on Monday, hitting $69.12. The stock had a trading volume of 653,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 22,833,510. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $69.33 and a 200-day moving average price of $66.68. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a one year low of $61.26 and a one year high of $70.42.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Profile

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

Read More: What is an Initial Coin Offering (ICO)?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.