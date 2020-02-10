NBT Bank N A NY Has $4.41 Million Position in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX)

NBT Bank N A NY increased its stake in TJX Companies Inc (NYSE:TJX) by 7.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 72,202 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,145 shares during the quarter. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $4,409,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. CCM Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in TJX Companies by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. CCM Investment Advisers LLC now owns 220,981 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $12,317,000 after purchasing an additional 747 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 139.2% during the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 1,358,915 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $75,746,000 after buying an additional 790,787 shares during the last quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 2.1% during the third quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 148,675 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $8,287,000 after buying an additional 3,073 shares during the last quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC lifted its holdings in shares of TJX Companies by 8.7% during the third quarter. Cetera Advisor Networks LLC now owns 22,480 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock worth $1,251,000 after buying an additional 1,807 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fishman Jay A Ltd. MI acquired a new position in shares of TJX Companies during the third quarter worth approximately $1,260,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.92% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts have recently commented on TJX shares. Gordon Haskett started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. They set a “hold” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Loop Capital upped their price target on TJX Companies to $69.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. DA Davidson reiterated a “positive” rating and set a $70.00 price target (up from $65.00) on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Wednesday, November 20th. Barclays started coverage on TJX Companies in a report on Tuesday, November 12th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $66.00 price target for the company. Finally, Evercore ISI reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of TJX Companies in a report on Thursday, November 21st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and sixteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $65.67.

Shares of TJX traded up $0.27 on Monday, reaching $61.65. 3,441,576 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,238,128. The firm has a market cap of $73.85 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.18, a P/E/G ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.67. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.81, a current ratio of 1.22 and a quick ratio of 0.40. TJX Companies Inc has a 12 month low of $48.34 and a 12 month high of $63.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $61.34 and its 200-day moving average price is $57.94.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 19th. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.68 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.66 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $10.45 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.31 billion. TJX Companies had a return on equity of 57.63% and a net margin of 7.70%. TJX Companies’s quarterly revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that TJX Companies Inc will post 2.63 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 5th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 13th will be given a dividend of $0.23 per share. This represents a $0.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, February 12th. TJX Companies’s dividend payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

In other news, Chairman Carol Meyrowitz sold 74,262 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.55, for a total transaction of $4,496,564.10. Following the sale, the chairman now directly owns 330,679 shares in the company, valued at $20,022,613.45. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 127,296 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.38, for a total value of $7,686,132.48. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 575,966 shares in the company, valued at $34,776,827.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

The TJX Companies, Inc operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, kids, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; footwear; and other merchandise.

