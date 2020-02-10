NBT Bank N A NY Has $8.21 Million Position in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW)

NBT Bank N A NY grew its holdings in SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF (NYSEARCA:SPDW) by 2.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 261,774 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares during the quarter. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF comprises about 1.3% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 18th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY owned 0.14% of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF worth $8,207,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SPDW. Integrated Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 2.5% during the third quarter. Integrated Capital Management Inc. now owns 14,744 shares of the company’s stock valued at $432,000 after acquiring an additional 364 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC now owns 23,410 shares of the company’s stock valued at $687,000 after acquiring an additional 370 shares during the period. Tlwm lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Tlwm now owns 9,154 shares of the company’s stock valued at $292,000 after acquiring an additional 433 shares during the period. Wolff Financial Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Wolff Financial Management LLC now owns 30,514 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after acquiring an additional 470 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF by 6.1% during the fourth quarter. Vicus Capital now owns 8,875 shares of the company’s stock valued at $278,000 after acquiring an additional 514 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDW traded up $0.08 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $31.19. 11,696 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,344,171. SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF has a 1-year low of $27.57 and a 1-year high of $31.78. The business has a fifty day moving average of $31.30 and a 200-day moving average of $30.05.

About SPDR Portfolio Developed World ex-US ETF

SPDR S&P World ex US ETF (the Fund) seeks to replicate as closely as possible total return performance of the S&P/Citigroup BMI World Ex US Index (the Index). The Index is a market capitalization-weighted index that defines and measures the investable universe of publicly traded companies domiciled in developed countries outside the United States.

