NBT Bank N A NY Purchases Shares of 24,256 Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ)

NBT Bank N A NY purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF (NYSEARCA:VNQ) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 24,256 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $2,251,000.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Creative Planning increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 6.5% in the fourth quarter. Creative Planning now owns 9,991,733 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $927,133,000 after purchasing an additional 608,474 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,969,625 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $461,131,000 after purchasing an additional 130,048 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 4.6% in the fourth quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC now owns 4,521,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $419,524,000 after purchasing an additional 196,910 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 16.9% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,116,331 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $290,598,000 after purchasing an additional 449,608 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Real Estate ETF by 8.3% in the third quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 2,988,573 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $278,684,000 after purchasing an additional 228,381 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of VNQ stock traded up $1.05 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $96.62. The stock had a trading volume of 4,452,751 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,665,608. Vanguard Real Estate ETF has a one year low of $82.82 and a one year high of $96.15. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $93.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $92.36.

Vanguard Real Estate ETF Profile

Vanguard REIT ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund invests in stocks issued by real estate investment trusts (REITs), companies that purchase office buildings, hotels, and other real property. It tracks the return of the MSCI US RIT Index, a gauge of real estate stocks. The Vanguard Group, Inc provides investment advisory services to the Fund.

