NBT Bank N A NY Raises Position in Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG)

NBT Bank N A NY raised its holdings in shares of Alphabet Inc (NASDAQ:GOOG) by 4.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 4,688 shares of the information services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 221 shares during the quarter. Alphabet makes up 1.0% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 26th largest holding. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Alphabet were worth $6,268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Alphabet during the 3rd quarter valued at $40,000. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora lifted its stake in Alphabet by 50.0% in the 4th quarter. OLD Second National Bank of Aurora now owns 30 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 10 shares in the last quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Alphabet by 300.0% in the 4th quarter. Wealthcare Capital Management LLC now owns 32 shares of the information services provider’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 24 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 4th quarter worth $43,000. Finally, Vista Private Wealth Partners. LLC purchased a new stake in Alphabet in the 3rd quarter worth $46,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 33.80% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have commented on GOOG shares. Piper Sandler boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,500.00 to $1,600.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Alphabet in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Cfra boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,737.00 to $1,761.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Alphabet from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Guggenheim boosted their price target on shares of Alphabet from $1,425.00 to $1,525.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, October 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, twenty-six have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $1,591.10.

In related news, major shareholder Capitalg Lp sold 242,124 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.65, for a total transaction of $15,411,192.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP David C. Drummond sold 56,860 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $1,289.62, for a total transaction of $73,327,793.20. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 45,806 shares in the company, valued at $59,072,333.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 3,900,843 shares of company stock worth $316,798,003. Insiders own 12.99% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Alphabet stock traded up $29.45 during trading hours on Monday, reaching $1,508.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,323,984 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,741,971. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $1,416.87 and a 200-day moving average price of $1,286.83. Alphabet Inc has a one year low of $1,025.00 and a one year high of $1,503.21. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a current ratio of 3.37 and a quick ratio of 3.35. The stock has a market cap of $1,020.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.68, a P/E/G ratio of 1.66 and a beta of 1.02.

Alphabet (NASDAQ:GOOG) last posted its earnings results on Monday, February 3rd. The information services provider reported $15.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $12.76 by $2.59. Alphabet had a net margin of 21.22% and a return on equity of 18.66%. The firm had revenue of $46.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.87 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $10.95 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 17.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Alphabet Inc will post 54.5 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Alphabet Company Profile

Alphabet Inc provides online advertising services in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia-Pacific, Canada, and Latin America. It offers performance and brand advertising services. The company operates through Google and Other Bets segments. The Google segment offers products, such as Ads, Android, Chrome, Google Cloud, Google Maps, Google Play, Hardware, Search, and YouTube, as well as technical infrastructure.

