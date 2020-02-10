NBT Bank N A NY Raises Stake in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG)

NBT Bank N A NY boosted its holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (BATS:EFG) by 39.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 204,486 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 58,317 shares during the period. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF makes up about 2.8% of NBT Bank N A NY’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF were worth $17,682,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 1,026.3% during the second quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 4,877 shares of the company’s stock valued at $394,000 after purchasing an additional 4,444 shares during the period. Merriman Wealth Management LLC increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 7.5% during the third quarter. Merriman Wealth Management LLC now owns 59,092 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,757,000 after purchasing an additional 4,142 shares during the period. Wealthquest Corp increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 9.0% during the third quarter. Wealthquest Corp now owns 27,379 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,204,000 after purchasing an additional 2,267 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a. increased its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF by 4.7% during the third quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a. now owns 498,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,029,000 after purchasing an additional 22,282 shares during the period. Finally, SOL Capital Management CO bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $522,000.

Shares of EFG traded up $0.22 on Monday, reaching $87.65. 84,107 shares of the stock traded hands. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $86.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $82.89. iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF has a 12 month low of $67.58 and a 12 month high of $85.81.

About iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF

iShares MSCI EAFE Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks to provide investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the MSCI EAFE Growth Index (the Index). The Index is a subset of the MSCI EAFE Index and constituents of the Index include securities from Europe, Australasia (Australia and Asia), and the Far East.

