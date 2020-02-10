NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,086 Shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) by 3.2% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 33,224 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 1,086 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Automatic Data Processing were worth $5,665,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Horan Capital Advisors LLC. purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the third quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $42,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Automatic Data Processing by 126.2% during the third quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 276 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 154 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 80.12% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently commented on ADP. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. Citigroup increased their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 price target for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $190.00 price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing in a report on Sunday, February 2nd. Ten equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Automatic Data Processing presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

Shares of NASDAQ:ADP traded up $0.26 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $179.36. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,089,293 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,121,589. The firm has a market capitalization of $77.33 billion, a PE ratio of 31.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 0.87. Automatic Data Processing has a twelve month low of $144.04 and a twelve month high of $180.47. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $173.07 and a 200 day moving average of $167.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.34 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.03%. Automatic Data Processing’s payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing announced that its board has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization permits the business services provider to buy up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, VP John Ayala sold 6,484 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.03, for a total transaction of $1,141,378.52. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 19,578 shares in the company, valued at $3,446,315.34. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CEO Carlos A. Rodriguez sold 48,571 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $168.51, for a total transaction of $8,184,699.21. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 144,899 shares in the company, valued at approximately $24,416,930.49. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 63,099 shares of company stock worth $10,740,750 in the last quarter. Company insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

Automatic Data Processing Profile

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

