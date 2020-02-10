NBT Bank N A NY Sells 1,454 Shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

NBT Bank N A NY trimmed its position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 1.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 88,467 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,454 shares during the period. Abbott Laboratories makes up approximately 1.2% of NBT Bank N A NY’s portfolio, making the stock its 20th biggest position. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $7,685,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Howard Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Covenant Multifamily Offices LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. Pacifica Partners Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 4th quarter worth approximately $34,000. 1 North Wealth Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $38,000. Finally, Marquette Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 173.4% in the 3rd quarter. Marquette Asset Management LLC now owns 473 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $40,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. 73.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. Raymond James boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $90.00 to $99.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $93.00 to $101.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 17th. William Blair restated an “underperform” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, October 17th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Abbott Laboratories from to in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Finally, Guggenheim downgraded Abbott Laboratories from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $95.57.

In other Abbott Laboratories news, CFO Brian B. Yoor sold 509,850 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.73, for a total transaction of $45,748,840.50. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 155,610 shares in the company, valued at $13,962,885.30. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, SVP Joseph J. Manning sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, January 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $89.58, for a total value of $3,359,250.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 88,032 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,885,906.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.70% of the company’s stock.

Abbott Laboratories stock traded up $0.43 during trading on Monday, hitting $88.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,127,501 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,249,171. Abbott Laboratories has a 1 year low of $72.12 and a 1 year high of $92.45. The company has a quick ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $87.69 and its two-hundred day moving average is $85.03. The stock has a market cap of $155.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 42.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.23 and a beta of 1.13.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 22nd. The healthcare product maker reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.34% and a net margin of 11.56%. The business had revenue of $8.31 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $0.81 earnings per share. Abbott Laboratories’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Abbott Laboratories will post 3.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 7th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Abbott Laboratories’s payout ratio is 44.44%.

Abbott Laboratories Company Profile

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

