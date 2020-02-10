NBT Bank N A NY Sells 698 Shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN)

NBT Bank N A NY lessened its stake in shares of Linde PLC (NYSE:LIN) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 698 shares during the period. NBT Bank N A NY’s holdings in Linde were worth $2,525,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of LIN. Essex Savings Bank purchased a new stake in Linde in the fourth quarter valued at $210,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV grew its stake in Linde by 12.9% during the 4th quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 1,276 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $273,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares in the last quarter. Cedar Capital LLC grew its stake in Linde by 20.4% during the 4th quarter. Cedar Capital LLC now owns 4,372 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $931,000 after acquiring an additional 742 shares in the last quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. grew its stake in Linde by 32.1% during the 4th quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Kokusai Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 125,066 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $25,671,000 after acquiring an additional 30,422 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Corient Capital Partners LLC grew its stake in Linde by 13.4% during the 4th quarter. Corient Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,717 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $1,217,000 after acquiring an additional 676 shares in the last quarter. 73.61% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Pareto Securities upgraded shares of Linde to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 10th. Barclays increased their target price on shares of Linde from $210.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 13th. Goldman Sachs Group assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Monday, February 3rd. They set a “neutral” rating and a $217.00 target price on the stock. Atlantic Securities assumed coverage on shares of Linde in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $250.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BMO Capital Markets increased their target price on shares of Linde from $218.00 to $230.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 2nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $215.36.

In other news, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 2,402 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $212.17, for a total transaction of $509,632.34. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,433 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,729,989.61. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Anne K. Roby sold 1,583 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.71, for a total value of $331,970.93. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 27,218 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,707,886.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.70% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Linde stock traded up $0.96 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $215.36. 63,800 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,592,201. Linde PLC has a 12-month low of $159.08 and a 12-month high of $217.42. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $210.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $199.65.

Linde (NYSE:LIN) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, November 12th. The basic materials company reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.78 by $0.16. The company had revenue of $7 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.14 billion. Linde had a net margin of 17.59% and a return on equity of 10.68%. Analysts forecast that Linde PLC will post 7.3 earnings per share for the current year.

Linde Profile

Linde plc operates as an industrial gas company in primarily North and South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and South Korea. The company offers oxygen, nitrogen, argon, rare gases, carbon monoxide, carbon dioxide, helium, hydrogen, electronic gases, specialty gases, and acetylene.

