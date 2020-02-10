NBT Bank N A NY Takes Position in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

NBT Bank N A NY bought a new stake in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm bought 22,245 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,285,000.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Caterpillar by 11.8% during the third quarter. Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,518 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,086,000 after purchasing an additional 1,739 shares in the last quarter. Atwater Malick LLC increased its position in shares of Caterpillar by 5.5% in the 3rd quarter. Atwater Malick LLC now owns 32,861 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $4,151,000 after purchasing an additional 1,701 shares during the last quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 6.1% in the 3rd quarter. Boenning & Scattergood Inc. now owns 24,341 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,075,000 after buying an additional 1,397 shares during the last quarter. Nwam LLC grew its position in shares of Caterpillar by 116.1% in the 3rd quarter. Nwam LLC now owns 6,915 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $873,000 after buying an additional 3,715 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. grew its position in Caterpillar by 12.6% during the 3rd quarter. Roman Butler Fullerton & Co. now owns 6,474 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $818,000 after purchasing an additional 723 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.93% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE CAT traded up $0.95 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $134.32. The company had a trading volume of 2,284,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,215,577. The company has a quick ratio of 1.05, a current ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80. Caterpillar Inc. has a twelve month low of $111.75 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $143.70 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $134.85. The firm has a market capitalization of $73.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 1.50.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last posted its earnings results on Friday, January 31st. The industrial products company reported $2.63 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.37 by $0.26. Caterpillar had a net margin of 11.32% and a return on equity of 41.85%. The firm had revenue of $13.14 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.42 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.55 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 8.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Caterpillar Inc. will post 9.34 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, February 20th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 21st will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, January 17th. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.07%. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have recently commented on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $160.00 to $150.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on shares of Caterpillar to $110.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 24th. Goldman Sachs Group raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, November 8th. Standpoint Research cut shares of Caterpillar from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $155.00 to $178.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, December 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. Caterpillar presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $144.76.

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

