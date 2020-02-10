nDEX Reaches Market Cap of $18,070.00 (NDX)

nDEX (CURRENCY:NDX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on February 10th. One nDEX token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including LATOKEN and Mercatox. During the last seven days, nDEX has traded down 18.8% against the dollar. nDEX has a market capitalization of $18,070.00 and approximately $12,816.00 worth of nDEX was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

XRP (XRP) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.27 or 0.00002756 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $348.88 or 0.03574386 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00010242 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $24.27 or 0.00248621 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 1.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0215 or 0.00000221 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded down 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0698 or 0.00000715 BTC.

Chainlink (LINK) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $3.40 or 0.00034847 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.12 or 0.00134378 BTC.

COZ (COZ) traded 26.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00004541 BTC.

Basic Attention Token (BAT) traded up 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.29 or 0.00002920 BTC.

nDEX Token Profile

nDEX’s total supply is 15,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,990,087,251 tokens. The official message board for nDEX is medium.com/@nDEXofficial. The official website for nDEX is ndexnetwork.com.

nDEX Token Trading

nDEX can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: LATOKEN and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as nDEX directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade nDEX should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase nDEX using one of the exchanges listed above.

