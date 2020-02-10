Nebula AI Price Hits $0.0004 on Top Exchanges (NBAI)

Nebula AI (CURRENCY:NBAI) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 22:00 PM Eastern on February 10th. During the last week, Nebula AI has traded 12.2% higher against the dollar. One Nebula AI token can now be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000004 BTC on exchanges including CoinBene, DDEX and IDEX. Nebula AI has a market cap of $550,351.00 and $23.00 worth of Nebula AI was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Huobi Token (HT) traded 20.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.73 or 0.00048363 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0598 or 0.00000611 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $567.55 or 0.05800691 BTC.

KickToken (KICK) traded down 19.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000006 BTC.

OKB (OKB) traded up 45.3% against the dollar and now trades at $5.80 or 0.00059292 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded down 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

PlayFuel (PLF) traded 2.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.50 or 0.00005142 BTC.

FTX Token (FTT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.47 or 0.00025283 BTC.

Folgory Coin (FLG) traded down 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $12.57 or 0.00128426 BTC.

ZB Token (ZB) traded 20.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.38 or 0.00003868 BTC.

Nebula AI Token Profile

Nebula AI (CRYPTO:NBAI) is a token. Its genesis date was April 2nd, 2018. Nebula AI’s total supply is 4,887,228,794 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,254,943,205 tokens. Nebula AI’s official Twitter account is @nebula_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here. Nebula AI’s official website is www.nebula-ai.com.

Buying and Selling Nebula AI

Nebula AI can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, CoinBene and DDEX. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nebula AI directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nebula AI should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Nebula AI using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

