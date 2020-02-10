Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen Sells 37,500 Shares

Nektar Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NKTR) CAO Jillian B. Thomsen sold 37,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.78, for a total value of $854,250.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this link.

Jillian B. Thomsen also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, November 18th, Jillian B. Thomsen sold 2,713 shares of Nektar Therapeutics stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.97, for a total value of $48,752.61.

Shares of NASDAQ:NKTR opened at $22.61 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $22.11 and a 200-day moving average of $20.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 12.49 and a current ratio of 12.60. The firm has a market cap of $4.01 billion, a PE ratio of -9.27 and a beta of 2.62. Nektar Therapeutics has a twelve month low of $15.64 and a twelve month high of $47.11.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on NKTR shares. Canaccord Genuity raised their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $20.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 12th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Nektar Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 target price for the company in a research note on Monday, January 13th. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 target price (up from $21.00) on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, February 3rd. Piper Jaffray Companies lowered their target price on Nektar Therapeutics from $50.00 to $35.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, Cowen restated a “buy” rating on shares of Nektar Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, November 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have assigned a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $31.43.

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Advisory Services Network LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,325.3% in the fourth quarter. Advisory Services Network LLC now owns 2,138 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,988 shares during the period. Liberty Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 1,402.6% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,870 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 2,679 shares during the period. Atria Investments LLC acquired a new stake in Nektar Therapeutics in the second quarter worth about $240,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 25,308.7% in the fourth quarter. Sowell Financial Services LLC now owns 5,844 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $126,000 after purchasing an additional 5,821 shares during the period. Finally, NEXT Financial Group Inc increased its position in Nektar Therapeutics by 55.6% in the fourth quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 6,058 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $131,000 after purchasing an additional 2,164 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.79% of the company’s stock.

Nektar Therapeutics Company Profile

Nektar Therapeutics, a biopharmaceutical company, develops drug candidates for cancer, auto-immune disease, and chronic pain in the United States. The company develops NKTR-181, an orally-available mu-opioid analgesic molecule, which is in Phase III clinical trial for moderate to severe chronic pain; ONZEALD, a topoisomerase I inhibitor that is in Phase III clinical trial for advanced metastatic breast cancer in patients with brain metastases; and NKTR-214, a CD122-preferential interleukin-2 (IL-2) pathway agonist, which is in Phase I to treat immuno-oncology.

