Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $102.13 Million

Analysts predict that Neogen Co. (NASDAQ:NEOG) will report $102.13 million in sales for the current fiscal quarter, Zacks Investment Research reports. Three analysts have made estimates for Neogen’s earnings, with the highest sales estimate coming in at $102.40 million and the lowest estimate coming in at $101.90 million. Neogen posted sales of $97.70 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year-over-year growth rate of 4.5%. The company is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Tuesday, March 24th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neogen will report full-year sales of $425.33 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $424.30 million to $426.30 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the company will post sales of $450.13 million, with estimates ranging from $447.50 million to $453.00 million. Zacks’ sales calculations are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that cover Neogen.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last announced its earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $107.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $109.93 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Neogen’s revenue for the quarter was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year.

NEOG has been the topic of a number of research reports. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, November 27th. Roth Capital reaffirmed a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research note on Tuesday, December 31st. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $74.50.

NASDAQ NEOG opened at $68.83 on Monday. Neogen has a 1-year low of $50.60 and a 1-year high of $79.83. The company has a market capitalization of $3.68 billion, a PE ratio of 60.38, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.96 and a beta of 1.35. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $67.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $68.05.

In related news, Director James L. Herbert sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.81, for a total value of $1,276,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 186,970 shares in the company, valued at $11,930,555.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director James L. Herbert sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.33, for a total transaction of $2,049,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 176,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $12,092,360.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock worth $12,876,712 over the last ninety days. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Executive Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Neogen by 124.2% during the third quarter. Executive Wealth Management LLC now owns 509 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after acquiring an additional 282 shares during the period. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $46,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen during the third quarter worth approximately $68,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $73,000. Finally, Manchester Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Neogen in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $75,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

About Neogen

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

