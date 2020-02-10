Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) Coverage Initiated at Stephens

Investment analysts at Stephens assumed coverage on shares of Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) in a research report issued on Monday, The Fly reports. The brokerage set an “overweight” rating and a $88.00 price target on the stock. Stephens’ target price indicates a potential upside of 26.55% from the company’s current price.

Other analysts have also issued reports about the company. BidaskClub upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Neogen from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $71.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 27th. Finally, Roth Capital reiterated a “neutral” rating on shares of Neogen in a research report on Tuesday, December 31st. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Neogen has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $79.00.

Shares of Neogen stock traded up $0.71 during trading on Monday, reaching $69.54. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 38,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 158,322. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $67.45 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.05. Neogen has a one year low of $50.60 and a one year high of $79.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.88 and a beta of 1.35.

Neogen (NASDAQ:NEOG) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, December 23rd. The company reported $0.31 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.32 by ($0.01). The business had revenue of $107.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $109.93 million. Neogen had a net margin of 14.35% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.31 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts forecast that Neogen will post 1.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director William T. Boehm sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.00, for a total transaction of $140,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 12,479 shares in the company, valued at approximately $873,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas H. Reed sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.76, for a total value of $69,760.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 12,010 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $837,817.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 192,650 shares of company stock valued at $12,876,712. Corporate insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. California Public Employees Retirement System grew its position in shares of Neogen by 42.6% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 113,795 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,751,000 after buying an additional 34,015 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY grew its position in shares of Neogen by 3.7% during the 3rd quarter. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY now owns 16,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 598 shares during the period. Point72 Asset Management L.P. acquired a new position in shares of Neogen during the 3rd quarter worth about $68,000. Man Group plc grew its position in shares of Neogen by 159.5% during the 3rd quarter. Man Group plc now owns 156,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,647,000 after buying an additional 96,085 shares during the period. Finally, Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC grew its position in shares of Neogen by 12.3% during the 3rd quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 175,543 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,956,000 after buying an additional 19,218 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 91.81% of the company’s stock.

Neogen Company Profile

Neogen Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and markets various products for food and animal safety worldwide. It operates through two segments, Food Safety and Animal Safety. The Food Safety segment primarily offers diagnostic test kits and complementary to detect dangerous and/or unintended substances in human food and animal feed, such as foodborne pathogens, spoilage organisms, natural toxins, food allergens, genetic modifications, ruminant by-products, meat speciation, drug residues, pesticide residues, and general sanitation concerns; and AccuPoint Advanced rapid sanitation test for adenosine triphosphate, a chemical found in living cells.

