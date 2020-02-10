Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) Expected to Announce Earnings of -$0.65 Per Share

Wall Street brokerages forecast that Neon Therapeutics Inc (NASDAQ:NTGN) will report earnings per share (EPS) of ($0.65) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Zero analysts have made estimates for Neon Therapeutics’ earnings, with the lowest EPS estimate coming in at ($0.76) and the highest estimate coming in at ($0.42). Neon Therapeutics reported earnings of ($0.84) per share during the same quarter last year, which would suggest a positive year over year growth rate of 22.6%. The firm is scheduled to issue its next earnings report on Monday, March 9th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Neon Therapeutics will report full year earnings of ($2.42) per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from ($2.76) to ($1.71). For the next financial year, analysts expect that the business will report earnings of ($1.28) per share, with EPS estimates ranging from ($1.50) to ($1.02). Zacks Investment Research’s earnings per share averages are an average based on a survey of sell-side research analysts that that provide coverage for Neon Therapeutics.

Neon Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NTGN) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.68) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.64) by ($0.04).

NTGN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Robert W. Baird cut Neon Therapeutics from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 16th. Zacks Investment Research cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Mizuho decreased their price objective on Neon Therapeutics from $21.00 to $7.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, November 20th. Bank of America cut Neon Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upgraded Neon Therapeutics from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $2.18 price objective for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $8.74.

In related news, insider Richard Gaynor sold 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $1.37, for a total transaction of $27,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 201,822 shares in the company, valued at approximately $276,496.14. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 38.93% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NTGN. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC purchased a new stake in shares of Neon Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $35,000. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Marshall Wace North America L.P. purchased a new stake in Neon Therapeutics in the first quarter valued at about $49,000. Finally, Morgan Stanley raised its stake in Neon Therapeutics by 10.8% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 40,522 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after buying an additional 3,939 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 58.33% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NTGN traded up $0.02 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $1.53. 140,282 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 552,377. Neon Therapeutics has a 52 week low of $0.88 and a 52 week high of $7.51. The company has a current ratio of 4.59, a quick ratio of 4.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The company’s 50 day moving average is $1.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is $1.94. The company has a market capitalization of $43.36 million, a P/E ratio of -0.50 and a beta of 1.25.

Neon Therapeutics Company Profile

Neon Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage immuno-oncology company, engages in developing neoantigen-targeted therapies for cancers in the United States. It is developing NEO-PV-01, a neoantigen vaccine that is in Phase Ib clinical trial in combination with nivolumab for the treatment of metastatic melanoma, non-small cell lung cancer, and bladder cancer; NEO-PTC-01, a neoantigen T cell therapy for the treatment of solid tumors; and NEO-SV-01, a neoantigen vaccine for the treatment of estrogen-receptor-positive breast cancer.

